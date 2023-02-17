Judge rejects delay in gun-ban challenge
A federal judge denied the state’s motion to delay a response to a lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on certain guns and parts.
The state requested that delay on Tuesday in the case brought by the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois and others. Thursday, federal Judge Stephen McGlynn denied that request and ordered the state to respond by March 2.
Pritzker promotes budget plan
Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues his tour across the state to promote his early childhood education program.
The $220 million program was announced during his State of the State address Wednesday. Thursday he made stops in Springfield, East St. Louis and Mount Vernon. Friday morning he stopped at a school in Chicago to tout his budget proposal.
Florida's governor to visit Illinois
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to visit the Chicago area Monday morning to meet with a Fraternal Order of Police chapter.
DeSantis is considered to be a possible Republican candidate for president. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has denied he’s vying for a White House bid, released a statement to a political blog saying DeSantis’ agenda “has no place in Illinois.”