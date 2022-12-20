Judge approves vaccine settlement
A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement for workers who were fired by NorthShore University Healthsystem in Evanston for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a COVID-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement.
As of Dec. 12, 493 class members had submitted claims for a piece of the settlement. NorthShore has repeatedly denied that it violated the law.
Online scams warning
Officials are reminding Illinoisans to be vigilant when shopping or selling items online.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning that scammers may use fake websites, fake mobile apps and fake social media advertisements to trick consumers into revealing their personal information.
Raoul also is reminding buyers to be careful when using peer-to-peer payment methods, like PayPal and Venmo, with people they don’t know since there are fewer protections as with a credit card.
Bereavement law expands Jan. 1
The Family Bereavement Leave Act will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, expanding unpaid leave rights for employees in Illinois.
The law is an amendment to the Child Bereavement Leave Act that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other diagnoses or events negatively impacting pregnancy or fertility.
Employees may take up to two weeks, or 10 working days, of unpaid leave time for any of the events covered by the act to grieve, to attend a funeral, or to make arrangements necessitated by the death of the family member.