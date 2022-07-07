ISP: No prohibitors found for Highland Park suspect before shooting
The director of the Illinois State Police said Wednesday there wasn’t enough evidence nearly three years ago that Robert Crimo should have been denied a state firearm permit. Crimo is accused of shooting and killing seven people at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. ISP Director Brendon Kelly said Crimo wasn’t the subject of a domestic violence order or a court order restraining him from having a gun.
Fundraiser for orphaned boy raises more than $2 million
A crowdfunding campaign that was launched for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were both killed in the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park has raised more than $2 million in less than a day. 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and his 35-year-old wife Irina were among seven people killed in the massacre. The boy’s father reportedly died while shielding him from the gunfire.
Sharp increase in tax funds for low ridership CTA
The Chicago Transit Authority saw a more than 5,000% increase in federal money for operating funds in 2020, an increase that helped CTA maintain services throughout COVID-19. The bailout by the federal government meant that operating expenses remained flat despite a 60% drop in passenger miles, largely due to the pandemic. Going into 2022, the agency continues to rely upon COVID-19 relief money to cover a projected $456 million budget deficit.
Illinois Supreme Court looks at judicial safety
The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the creation of the Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Security and Safety. The committee will provide the court with developments and recommendations related to the judicial threat environment and protective operations, intelligence and information. The committee will also monitor and review current and anticipated future security needs.
Former Chicago alderman sentenced
Former Chicago alderman Patrick Daley Thompson was sentenced to four months in prison Wednesday for filing false tax returns and lying to federal regulators. Thompson will also be required to be supervised for one year after his prison time. Thompson is the grandson of the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and nephew of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.
COVID outbreak at Inman Place
A COVID-19 outbreak at a senior living facility in Champaign has residents living there on lockdown. Inman Place is dealing with 13 cases, and one of the people living there has died from COVID complications. 88-year-old Donald Blankenship, a former Champaign police officer, tested positive this week and passed away shortly afterward. Family members said he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus.