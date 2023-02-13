IRS clarifies state payments
The Internal Revenue Service has clarified the federal tax status involving special payments made to taxpayers by Illinois and 20 other states last year. The IRS has determined that taxpayers will not need to report the payments on their 2022 tax returns. An official with the Illinois Department of Revenue had previously announced that the tax rebates would not have to be reported on state tax returns.
Senators re-file riot designation resolution
Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth again have introduced legislation to designate the site of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield as a national monument. Both senators originally introduced the measure in 2019 and again in 2021. In 1908, a mob of white residents murdered at least six Black citizens, and burned Black-owned homes and businesses. The NAACP was formed in the aftermath.
Poll shows Chicagoans want Bears to stay
A new poll shows a majority of Chicagoans want the Chicago Bears to stay put. According to Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, of the 625 registered voters interviewed for the poll, 52% said the Bears should not move to Arlington Heights, while only 23% said the team should leave Soldier Field. As for using public financing to renovate Soldier Field, 51% opposed the idea while 42% said they supported it.