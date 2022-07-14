Chamber warns of coming economic storm
Because of inflation that accelerated to 9.1 percent last month, the Illinois Chamber of Commerce is warning of an economic storm ahead that could include increased layoffs and decreased home values.
Chamber CEO Todd Maisch said Illinois policy makers should ensure they are responsible with state spending and avoid tax increases in light of negative economic indicators.
SIU dropping vaccine or testing mandate
Southern Illinois University says it will no longer require staff and students in most settings to show proof of vaccine or test regularly for COVID-19.
The university is one of several higher ed defendants in a lawsuit filed last month by attorney Thomas DeVore. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the mandate would no longer be required in higher education settings.
SIU said students and staff in the health center will still have to test.
Lawsuit alleges car 'kill switch"
A Chicago used-car dealer faces a lawsuit where plaintiffs say the company used “kill switches” to disable vehicles if the customers were late on payments.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the lawsuit against Overland Bond & Investment and Car Credit Center alleges two customers lost their jobs and fell behind on payments, then found their cars had stopped working because of a “vehicle starter interrupter switch” installed on their car.
Former agriculture inspector allegedly groped victims
Federal prosecutors have charged 41-year-old Jose Guillen with four counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and one count of obstruction of justice.
The U.S. Attorney in Chicago alleges Guillen groped victims over several years working for the Illinois Department of Agriculture as an animal products investor and provided false testimony. Guillen pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Illinois' rainy day fund increases
Another $100 million has been deposited into the state’s rainy day fund that used to barely have enough money to run the state for 30 seconds.
Comptroller Susana Mendoza announced the latest deposit, saying the total now is $854 million. The fund at one point had less than $60,000, something Mendoza said was not enough to run things for half a minute.
Early childhood construction grants available
The state of Illinois is accepting applications for a share of $60 million in grants to build early child education facilities.
The competitive grant program is funded by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program tax and fee increases from 2019 and will support construction, expansion, and renovation of facilities that support early student learning. Applications are being accepted through Oct. 10.