Pritzker signs health care bill
A measure that brings about various changes to areas of public health like nursing homes and hospitals is now law.
House Bill 240 was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday. While supporting various aspects of the measure, some worried the bill included last-minute changes impacting counties’ ability to hold the state accountable for transferring and treating criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial.
Illinoisans can file state taxes beginning Jan. 23
Illinsoians can begin to file their state individual income tax returns beginning Jan. 23.
The Illinois Department of Revenue said Monday state residents can start to file their information electronically. Department officials suggest having any refunds be direct deposit “to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds.”
More information can be found on the state’s portal MyTax.Illinois.gov.
Fitch criticizes effort to allow CPS principals to unionize
A measure out of Springfield that would grant Chicago Public School principals the ability to unionize is facing criticism from Fitch Ratings.
The credit rating agency said Chicago already has a contentious labor environment that could be made more complex if Gov. J.B. Pritkzer signs House Bill 5107.