Illinois unemployment fraud estimated at $28 billion
Unemployment fraud is costing Illinois taxpayers an estimated $28 billion. CBS Chicago reports testimony from the Inspector General in Washington DC indicates of the $888 billion paid out during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% went to scammers. Illinois has never released an amount of money that went to fraudsters. The Office of Inspector General called out Illinois and other states that have yet to provide that information.
Grain bin cited for violation
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a central Illinois grain cooperative for several violations after a worker suffered a partial amputation of his leg. The incident took place Aug. 15 last year at Topflight Grain Cooperative in Atlanta. OSHA investigators determined that a paddle conveyor was left running when three employees entered a soybean bin for cleaning. The agency has proposed penalties of nearly $630,000.
Sneakers up for auction
One of the last pairs of shoes that Michael Jordan wore before he retired the first time will be auctioned off. The pair of Nike Air Jordan's were worn by the former Chicago Bull during Game 4 of the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Chicago Stadium. Jordan scored 54 points in that game and led his team to victory on their way to winning their third straight championship. The shoes, which will be available to bid on until Thursday, have a top bid of $38,000.