Illinois' U.S. senators seek candidates for U.S. attorney
Illinois' U.S. senators are accepting applications for whoever wants to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.
U.S. Attorney John Lausch, who has secured federal corruption charges and convictions of politicians at nearly every level of government, earlier this month announced he's retiring.
Most recently, Lausch reviewed classified documents found at President Joe Biden's house and recommended a special counsel be appointed.
Illinois woman charged with pandemic-relief fraud
An Illinois woman is in legal trouble after federal prosecutors indicted her on fraud charges related to more than $440,000 pandemic-relief programs.
Authorities say Kimberly Ray-Duncan, 54, of South Holland, used the money to buy a yacht and a Gucci dog collar.
Chicago debt relief pilot program kicks off
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot has announced the start of the 2023 Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program.
The program provides a course for residents faced with debt stemming from Administrative Hearing violations such as violations issued by the Departments of Streets and Sanitation, Police, Buildings, and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.
###