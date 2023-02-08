Illinois' tax rebates cause filing delay
The Internal Revenue Service is advising most Illinois taxpayers to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The reason for the delay in Illinois and 18 other states is due to special state tax refunds and payments that were provided to residents.
In Illinois, some residents received one-time payments of up to $700, and complicating things, the checks consisted of two different rebates, one for individual income tax and the other for property tax. The IRS said they hoped to provide clarity of the situation next week.
High winds expected
Much of Illinois will see high winds on Thursday as a cold front exits the state. Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will stick around for much of the day, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.
Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, making power outages possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Once the winds calm down, the mild winter will continue as temperatures are expected to be above normal into next week.
State looks to hire more conservation police
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee.
Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees.