Illinois Supreme Court to remain in Democrat control
Republicans had a chance to take control of the Illinois Supreme Court for the first time in five decades if they won the two open races Tuesday, but it appears that Democrats are likely to retain control of the court.
The Illinois Supreme Court is divided into five districts, and the 2nd and 3rd had contested races this year.
Durkin not seeking minority leader role
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will not seek re-election to a leadership role.
In a statement following Tuesday’s election, Durkin said it is time for the Republican Party to rebuild with new leaders who can bring independents back to the party that are needed to bring change to the state.
Durkin was elected to be the minority leader of the Illinois House of Representatives in 2013.
Test deer for CWD
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease, or CWD.
CWD is a fatal disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. Since 2002, when the first deer was diagnosed with CWD in Illinois, nearly 1,400 deer have been found to be infected.
The disease is predominantly found in the northern third of the state. CWD is not known to transmit to humans, but caution is advised.