Illinois ranks No. 1 for workforce development
Illinois has been named the top leader for workforce development in the Midwest region for 2022, up from number two in 2021.
The ranking published by Site Selection magazine recognizes “states that performed well in a set of measures that gauge workforce-related aspects of states’ overall employment climate.” The report combines information from CNBC, U.S. News, and other organizations. Indiana came in second.
Higher education grants awarded
The Illinois Board of Higher Education has awarded $10.5 million in taxpayer-funded grants through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund program to 21 institutions of higher education in Illinois.
The funds are designed to be used to provide academic and social-emotional learning support for students most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Black, Latino, low-income and rural students. The largest grants went to the University of Illinois Chicago at $2.4 million, and Northern Illinois University at $1.2 million.
Winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
Two Powerball tickets were sold this week in Illinois that are worth $50,000 each. One winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Collinsville, and the other was bought at a gas station in Aurora.
The Powerball jackpot has now ballooned to more $700 million with the next drawing on Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are better than 1 in 292,000,000.