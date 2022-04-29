Illinois ranks low on CEOs raking
In what’s become an annual rite of spring for Chief Executive’s Best & Worst States for Business survey of CEOs, Illinois landed near the bottom of the list.
Based on polling of nearly 700 CEOs and business owners from every U.S. state, Illinois ranked 48th in the country. Texas placed No. 1 again, as it has every year since Chief Executive began compiling the list in 2001.
The author said the Lone Star state’s combination of a fast-growth population and a low-tax, low-regulation business climate is proven catnip for companies.
Governor's overseas trip cost taxpayers $14,200
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow last fall cost Illinois taxpayers at least $14,000.
Pritzker joined five other governors as part of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group created in response to former President Donald Trump's climate policies, at the conference.
Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune, paid his own way. However, public records show Illinois taxpayers spent at least $14,284 for Pritzker and members of his staff to attend.
States push for year-round E15
Governors from eight Midwestern states, including Illinois, have asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a permanent waiver that will allow each state to continue selling ethanol blended gas year-round without restriction.
The EPA’s decision last week to suspend restrictions of summer sales of the lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 gasoline is temporary and only applies to the 2022 summer driving season.
Delivery driver allegedly stole designer merchandise
An Illinois UPS driver has been charged with stealing $187,000 worth of high-end retail packages from his route and dropping them off at his home.
According to police, 26-year-old Pedro Caudillo stole packages of Louis Vuitton merchandise over a two-week period in April.
Video surveillance allegedly shows him taking the packages from a Chicago UPS warehouse.
School investigating suspicious cereal
Several students at an Illinois school became ill this week after ingesting a potentially illegal substance which resembled a popular cereal brand.
Officials at a school in Homewood became aware of the incident after a student reported feeling ill to the school nurse. The eighth-grade student told school officials the students received a package that looked like Cap’N Crunch from a fellow classmate.
After an investigation, school officials believe there may have been an illegal substance in the product but would not reveal what it was.
No soup for you, but other Seinfeld snacks from food truck
A “Seinfeld”-themed food truck will be making stops in the Chicago area this weekend.
The truck serves free snacks from the legendary sitcom. While there will be no soup, fans can grab some Junior Mints, black and white cookies, Ring Dings and Snickers, among other items.
The truck will be stationed in downtown Chicago on Friday and at the Oakbrook Center on Sunday.