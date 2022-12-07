Analysis: Illinois least tax-friendly state
Illinois is the least tax-friendly state for middle-class families, according to a new report from Kiplinger.
The annual state tax analysis reviews tax friendliness of all states and finds Illinois has the second-highest property taxes, and among the highest combined sales tax with above-average income taxes costing middle-class families more than any other state in the country.
New law changes some driver's license requirements
Annual road tests for senior citizens will now begin at the age of 79 rather than 75 under a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Tuesday.
The measure also has the Illinois Secretary of State studying the safety of removing road test requirements for certain ages and allows for the issuance of specialty license plates for retired statewide officers.
Mr. T, Mendoza serve meals to seniors
Comptroller Susana Mendoza will be with Mr. T and other special guests midday Wednesday to serve meals for senior citizens on Chicago’s west side.
The event is in partnership with Mission of Our Lady of the Angels, which helps residents in the area who need food assistance, essential item donations and after school programming.