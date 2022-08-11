Illinois GOP reacts to Trump raid
The Illinois Republican Party blasted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday, two days after federal agents searched the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
In a statement, the Illinois GOP said that the search represented a “breach of tradition” and raised questions about the potential politicization of the U.S. Department of Justice by allowing an investigation into a political rival of President Joe Biden. The Justice Department has been investigating the potential mishandling of classified information.
Metro East recycling fire
Fire crews remain on the scene of a massive fire at a recycling facility in the Metro East.
Residents within a mile radius of the Interco Recycling plant in Madison were asked to shelter in place and turn off their air conditioners after the fire overtook the plant Wednesday morning. The fire reportedly began when magnesium in the plant came in contact with water.
'Field of Dreams' baseball game tonight
Inspired by the 1989 Kevin Costner film “Field of Dreams”, the Chicago Cubs will be playing baseball Thursday night at a ballpark in a cornfield in eastern Iowa.
The Cubs will play the Cincinnati Reds in the second game ever at the facility in Dyersville. Each team will wear special uniforms inspired by how the franchises looked in the early 20th century. The game is sold out and second-hand tickets are going for as much as $500.