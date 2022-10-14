IDPH endorses CDC's youth COVID booster recommendation
Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation this week of the new bivalent boosters for children five and older, the Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending parents and guardians get children vaccinated and fully protected to avoid the most severe effects of COVID-19.
Officials are reminding parents that with flu season underway, they should also take action to protect their children from the risk of serious illness by getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. Children can receive both of these vaccinations at the same time.
Grocery stores propose merger
Two of the largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say will help them better compete with Walmart and other grocery companies.
Kroger announced a $25 billion bid to buy Albertsons. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including Illinois. Albertsons, based in Idaho, operates over 2,200 stores in 34 states and owns Jewel Osco. If approved, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.
State releases 'Fall Colors Trip Planner'
The Illinois Department of Tourism has released a new fall interactive guide, “2022 Fall Colors Trip Planner.” The online trip planner includes an interactive color tracker, maps, and ways to track color changes by region.
Additional features include a variety of fall travel trip itineraries of “must-visit” destinations. There is also a place to share your own photos throughout the season using the hashtag #EnjoyIllinois.