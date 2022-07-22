IDOT worker murdered, suspect in custody
The ex-wife of an Illinois Department of Transportation worker who was believed to be killed in a crash is now charged with murder. The Jackson County State’s Attorney says 41-year-old Alexis Stallman is charged in the stabbing death of Edward Stallman. He was found unresponsive in his vehicle in a construction zone in Murphysboro July 20. Officials say the incident turned into a suspected homicide based on Stallman’s injuries.
Organized retail theft arrests
Three Chicago-area men are charged with stealing cargo containers full of merchandise from several suburban rail yards. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office reports the men allegedly stole shipping containers worth $300,000 and took them to a south suburban business. Investigators were able to use GPS devices in the containers to track the stolen goods to Bridgeview.
Freeway shooting stats
The Illinois State Police report the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings is down 36% compared to this time last year. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area is down 46% and the number of expressway homicides is down 90% compared to this time last year. ISP created the Chicago Anti-Violence Detail in October 2021, which mobilized up to 110 additional Illinois State Troopers per month in Cook County.
Illinois Democrats favor Pritzker for president
According to a recent poll, Illinois Democrats would like to see Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the White House if Joe Biden doesn't run for re-election. Victory Research, a polling company based in Chicago, said 77% of respondents were in favor of Pritzker going for the Democratic nomination. As for Illinois Republicans, nearly 90% were not in favor of Pritzker running for President.
Rivian Amazon trucks hit streets
Starting this week, the public will be seeing Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles around the country manufactured by Normal-based Rivian Motors. Amazon says it expects thousands of the custom electric delivery vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of the year, and 100,000 nationwide by 2030. Amazon has been testing deliveries with Rivian preproduction vehicles since 2021, accumulating more than 90,000 miles.
Expensive Cubs games
If you are planning to take the family to a Chicago Cubs game, don't expect a bargain. According to thehustel.com, a Cubs game is the second most expensive Major League Baseball outing for a family of four in the country. The site ranked the costs of games based on the price of four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas and parking. The estimated cost for a game at Wrigley Field was around $313.