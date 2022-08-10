IDOC held in contempt over alleged elder abuse
A federal judge has found the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago.
A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms ignored. IDOC has had more than three years to develop a comprehensive health care plan as outlined in a 2018 consent decree.
Three charged with loan fraud
Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act. Samuel Jackson, David Sullivan II and Elizabeth Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and documents that provided false information about their companies and their number of purported employees, revenue and payroll amounts.
Residents asked to shelter in place after warehouse fire in Metro East
Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
One warehouse employee was injured Wednesday in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
The Madison Illinois Police Department issued a red alert asking all residents within a one-mile radius of the building to shelter in place. The office of emergency management asked people in that zone to turn off their air conditioning and close windows.