IDHS back to court
The director of the Illinois Department of Human Services must again appear before a Sangamon County judge to answer why the state isn’t taking jail detainees for a fitness evaluation.
A Sangamon County Circuit Court chief judge on Tuesday ordered IDHS Secretary Grace Hou to court July 28 to answer for two different felony cases. The two orders make the fourth rule by the court for Hou to show cause in recent months.
Pritzker positive for COVID
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after visiting Florida.
According to the governor’s office, Pritzker took a routine COVID test and received the positive result, after being notified of several close contacts who have tested positive for the virus. Pritzker, who is vaccinated and double-boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms.
Chicago vying for Democratic convention
The 2024 Democratic convention site team will reportedly be visiting Chicago next week.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Chicago is one of four cities competing for the presidential convention. The site team will tour proposed venues, including the United Center, which was home to the 1996 Democratic Convention. Just over the border, Republicans are expected to pick Milwaukee to host their convention next summer.
Naperville residents debate guns
A proposed ban on the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines in Naperville brought dozens of people on both sides of the issue to Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Opponents said the ordinance would do little to keep criminals from arming themselves, but would make it harder for law-abiding citizens to buy weapons to protect themselves. The proposed ban would not prevent Naperville residents from buying the items elsewhere.
Watch for mowing
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that the busiest roadside mowing period is underway, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel.
The heaviest mowing operations will continue until Aug. 15, a schedule that helps maximize motorist safety and protect pollinator habitat.
Report spotlights distressed properties
A new study says a nearly 80-year law intended to put distressed and tax-delinquent properties in the Chicago area back to productive use has done little to improve racial inequities in the city’s Black and Latino neighborhoods.
A report released by the Cook County treasurer’s office proposes scrapping or modifying Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law in favor of tax-cutting and other programs that may allow homeowners of color to accumulate generational wealth.