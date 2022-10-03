Hurricane claims expected to increase
Bloomington-based State Farm is reporting early numbers of just over 6,500 auto and homeowner claims in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Company officials expect that number to rise in the coming days as over 1 million Floridians remain without power and cell service remains spotty. A fleet of the company’s catastrophe response team vehicles deployed last week and staged in Birmingham, Alabama.
IDOT grants for EV stations
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that more than $10 million has been awarded as 29 local grants for projects and activities to support the planning efforts of long-range transportation projects across the state.
Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the grants are designed to advance the objectives of the Illinois Long Range Transportation Plan. Some of the projects will take place in the cities of Decatur, Springfield and Peoria.
Haunted house safety urged
Haunted house season has returned to Illinois and the state Department of Labor and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are stressing safety when it comes to these amusements.
Two tragic fires in the 1970s and 1980s at haunted houses led to closer scrutiny of haunted house safety. All haunted houses in Illinois are required to be inspected prior to operation, though haunted houses operated by non-profit religious, educational, or charitable organizations can apply for an exemption from inspections.