House passes gun ban bill
In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the bill and argued the bill is ineffective and will only punish law-abiding gun owners.
Millions of organ donors registered
Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the state’s organ and tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants.
Of the more than 12.8 million people living in Illinois, over 10 million qualify to become organ and tissue donors. Of those, 74% have registered as donors.
In addition, more than 270,000 16- and 17-year-olds have registered with the program since 2018, when a law went into effect allowing them to register as organ and tissue donors.
Lawmakers push for wind ports
Some Illinois lawmakers want the state to explore offshore wind energy.
State Sen. Robert Peters is sponsoring legislation that would lead to wind ports in Lake Michigan. The bill directs the state to seek federal funding to build offshore wind ports just off the coast of Chicago.
Peters said the pilot project is called “Rust Belt to Green Belt” and would create thousands of construction jobs and up to 100 permanent positions.