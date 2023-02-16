Hobby club balloon may be culprit
The aerial object shot down by fighter jets over Canada may have belonged to a hobby club based in Illinois.
The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade told the publication Aviation Week that circumstantial evidence is strong that it was their balloon that was shot down by NORAD fighter jets Feb. 11.
Two other objects were shot down, which the White House said were not related to the Chinese spy program.
Earthquake recorded
There was a little bit of shaking going on Thursday in southern Illinois due to a small earthquake.
A 2.4 magnitude tremor occurred about 6:15 a.m. near Cairo. The earthquake was tracked to a depth of six kilometers. The New Madrid Seismic Zone, which includes southern Illinois and nearby states, is the most seismically active area in North America east of the Rocky Mountains.
Tree topples, injuring four
Four people were injured when a massive tree fell near the Northwestern University campus in Evanston.
The tree came down about noon Thursday as a winter storm with high winds moved through the area. One person was critically hurt, one seriously and the other two suffered minor injuries. It is not known if they were students.