Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole
As part of $2.5 million in renovations to the Old State Capitol in Springfield, a helicopter removed the flag pole Monday.
The renovations, funded in part by increased taxes from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan, brings exterior repairs to the historic dome cap. Other projects in Springfield include tens of millions of dollars in work to the state capitol complex that will take years to complete.
John Wayne Gacy prosecutor dies
William Kunkle Jr., the prosecutor who charged serial killer John Wayne Gacy, has died. Kunkle was 81 and died of natural causes.
He secured the death penalty for Gacy in a case that involved the murder of 33 boys and men in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Among other public service duties, he served as chairman of the Illinois Gaming Commission in the early 90s.
2023 State Fair passes on sale
You can begin buying your Illinois State Fair Mega and Jumbo Passes.
The introductory price will be $60 for the Mega Pass, giving unlimited access to the 10 day expo next summer and various rides. The Jumbo Pass will cost $70 and includes unlimited trips down the Giant Slide on the fairgrounds. Details at IllinoisStateFair.info.