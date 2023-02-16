Heavy snow arriving in northern Illinois
Northern Illinois is dealing with a winter storm Thursday. Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued until 9 p.m. for several counties.
Snowfall totals range from 2-6 inches for Chicago and counties southwest, to 4-7 inches for counties near the Wisconsin border. The winter weather is also expected to cause flight delays or cancellations at northern Illinois airports.
Woman sentenced to profiting from deaths
An Illinois woman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to profiting from the deaths of children and young adults who died in homicides.
According to federal court documents, Katrina Pierce of Chicago obtained the death certificates of dozens of homicide victims and used them to collect thousands of dollars. Prosecutors said Pierce used the identity of at least one victim to file false tax returns to acquire COVID-19 stimulus checks.
Plant-based McNuggets?
McDonald's McNuggets are going-fowl-free. The Illinois-based fast food giant is introducing plant-based McNuggets next week.
The new item is made from peas, corn and wheat with a tempura batter. The McNuggets will first be sold in Germany. The availability in other markets will be determined on how well they go over in initial cities. McDonald’s has been selling a McPlant burger since 2021.