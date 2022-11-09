Gun trafficker sentenced
A Rockford man who illegally trafficked firearms from Georgia to Chicago has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old Scott Treece, who was a felon at the time, transported at least 10 firearms to illegally sell to others. Treece was arrested after selling a firearm to a confidential informant. Authorities say he then threatened his co-conspirator in the case.
Chicago NASCAR tickets go on sale
NASCAR has announced tickets for the first-ever Chicago street race will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 10.
The two-day reserve tickets, which start at $465, provide access to the Xfinity race on Saturday, July 1, and the Cup series race on Sunday along with concerts being held in conjunction with the event. Two-day general admission passes will be sold at a later date and start at $269.
Warmer temps before cold front
Illinois will get another dose of summer-like weather this week. Many areas saw close to record highs Wednesday and expect more of the same Thursday.
Southern Illinois will again see temperatures in the 80s, while northern Illinois will experience comfortable temps in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures will fall during the day Friday as an extended period of cold air is expected for several days.