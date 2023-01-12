Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits
The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines.
In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
Lightfoot campaign acknowledges criticism
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being criticized for trying to recruit students from Chicago Public Schools to help her re-election campaign.
Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager sent an email to CPS teachers that asked them to inform their students about an externship program. The mayor's campaign initially defended her proposed student externships as a "common practice."
However, the campaign later reversed course in a new statement that acknowledged the growing chorus of criticism.
ARPA funds for former prisoners
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has announced the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide rental assistance support services to former prison inmates who return to Cook County.
The initiative will provide up to $15 million in rental assistance and $8 million in wraparound services over the next three years. The program will support individuals who have returned home to Cook County from prison in the last 24 months.