Gun lawsuit challenge ruling expected Friday
A ruling on a temporary restraining order against the state’s gun ban and registry law could come by the end of the day Friday.
Attorney Thomas DeVore brought the case in state court in Effingham County where an emergency hearing was held Wednesday. If temporary relief is granted, it would only impact DeVore’s 860 clients, but he said it would be the first step in blocking the law entirely.
Multiple prison staff, inmates sickened by 'unknown substance'
It’s still not public what substance caused staff and inmates at the Graham Correctional Center near Hillsboro to become ill.
The Illinois Department of Corrections announced hazardous materials teams continue their investigation after multiple staff and individuals in custody appeared to be under the influence of an “unknown substance.” After being treated, many of the reported 18 staff have been discharged from area hospitals.
Illinois ranks 8th for UFC fans
Fans of UFC from Illinois are topping a recent list.
A new survey from MiddleEasy, which analyzed Google data, found Illinois ranks 8th in the country for fans of the mixed martial arts combat sport. Nevada had the highest ranked interest in the country.