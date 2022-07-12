Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago
The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
Pritzker defends focus in aftermath of mass shooting
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending his focus on the Highland Park mass shooting over the gun violence that’s been a fixture in Chicago week after week.
Pritzker on CNN was asked about critics of the perceived heightened focus on one area over the other saying the Highland Park mass shooting was “unusual” because of the weapon used by one shooter to kill seven people and shoot dozens of others.
AG Raoul supports ATF's gun rule
A coalition of 20 Democratic state attorneys general, including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, are backing a federal gun rule in court.
The Final Rule, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives named it, would enable law enforcement officials to trace any homemade guns used in crimes. In addition, the rule limits trafficking the weaponry.
Investigation finds 'forever chemicals' in water systems
More than 8 million Illinoisans get drinking water from a utility where harmful chemicals have been detected.
That’s according to an investigation by the Chicago Tribune. The published report says the substance known as “forever chemicals,” because they don’t break down in the environment, are impacting at least one water system in 85 of the state’s 102 counties.
Illinois 32nd for at-risk youth
Illinois ranks 32nd of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for most at-risk youth.
The ranking from consumer finance website WalletHub looked at education and employment and health for youth in each state. The state with the most at-risk youth was Louisiana. Massachusetts had the least at-risk youth.
Third party candidates file for ballot access
Before the close of filing, third party candidates for various elected positions filed to get on Illinois’ November ballot.
The only non-established party to file a full slate of candidates for statewide office was the Libertarian Party, which filed for offices including governor, secretary of state and U.S. Senate. Various independent candidates filed for seats in congress and the statehouse.