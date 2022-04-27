Google settles biometric privacy charge
Illinoisans who have appeared in a photograph on the Google Photos app within the last seven years may be eligible for a piece of a $100 million class-action privacy settlement reached by Google.
The lawsuit alleged that Google’s face grouping tool, which sorts faces by similarity, is a violation of Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act. The law requires companies to ask for user consent before using such technologies.
Starbucks employees unionize
Employees at two Illinois Starbucks locations voted to approve union representation, becoming the first unionized Starbucks cafes in the state.
The two locations, one in Peoria and the other in Cary, announced their union wins Tuesday. Seven other Starbucks locations in Illinois, including six in Chicago, have also filed for a union vote. They are part of a nationwide movement of Starbucks employees seeking union votes that began in December in Buffalo, New York.
Taxpayers on hook for $3.5 million gun safety PSAs
Illinois plans to spend $3.5 million for a two-year public service campaign about how to store guns safely.
The legislation, which is awaiting the governor’s signature, requires taxpayer funds for the Illinois Department of Public Health to develop and implement the campaign. The measure also includes an evaluation after completion of the campaign to determine if there were any changes in gun safety behaviors.
Childhood hepatitis warnings
Illinois health officials have issued a severe hepatitis warning after three suspected cases in children. The warning comes after a cluster of cases in healthy children in Alabama.
Two of the recent cases were in the Chicago area and one was in Western Illinois. All of the cases affected children under 10 years of age and one case resulted in a liver transplant.
Former Secret Service agent pardoned
A former Secret Service agent from Chicago is one of President Joe Biden’s first pardons during his term.
Abraham Bolden Sr.,86, was the first Black Secret Service agent to serve on a presidential detail. In 1964, Bolden served on President John F. Kennedy’s detail and faced federal bribery charges that he attempted to sell a copy of a Secret Service file.
Lollapalooza daily lineup announced
Lollapalooza has announced its daily lineup for the July festival.
On the opening day, Thursday, July 28, Metallica and Lil Baby will be headliners. Friday’s concerts include Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly. J. Cole will be one of the lead acts on Saturday, and to close out the festival, Green Day will perform on Sunday.