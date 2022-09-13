Google lawsuit filing deadline approaches
Illinois residents who appeared in a photograph on Google Photos have less than two weeks to file their claim to be eligible to receive a portion of a $100 million settlement.
A lawsuit alleged Google violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act through its face grouping tool. The law, which went into effect in 2008, requires companies to get a user’s consent to use such technology. The deadline to file a claim is Sept. 24.
Four Illinois colleges make rankings list
Four Illinois colleges have earned a spot on U.S. News and World Report’s latest ranking of the best colleges and universities in the nation. Two landed in the top ten, including the University of Chicago at No. 6, and Northwestern University at No. 10. The two other schools that made the ranking are the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana at No. 47, and the U of I Chicago, also known as UIC, at No. 97.
Texas governor calls Pritzker, Lightfoot 'hypocrites'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration is criticizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for sending migrants bused in from the southern U.S. border to the suburbs. Since Aug. 31, the city of Chicago has received hundreds of migrants on buses paid for by Texas. Since then, some of the migrants have been sent to Burr Ridge and Elk Grove Village, and in both cases, the city’s mayors said they had no prior knowledge they were coming. A spokesperson for Abbott’s office called Pritzker and Lightfoot hypocrites for complaining then dumping the migrants in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with.