Gas prices on the rise
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago.
According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
Study shows most searched crimes
A new study reveals what true crime story interests Illinoisans the most. EdwardsKirby.com used Google search data and 63 true crime cases to conduct its research.
In Illinois, John Wayne Gacy is searched more than anyone when it comes to horrific crimes. Gacy murdered at least 33 men and boys and was executed in 1994.
In Indiana, the murder of Sylvia Likens came out on top. in Wisconsin, murderer Ed Gein is searched the most, and in Missouri, it is Ken McElroy.
Open houses for IDOT jobs
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced it will hold a second series of open houses for individuals interested in applying for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal statewide.
Open houses will be held throughout the state to spread the word about the department’s annual “snowbird” program and help facilitate applications.
Heading into September, more than 2,500 temporary winter positions were open, including for snow removal operators and highway maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during winter.