Gas prices increasing
Gas prices are on the rise again, and Illinois is home to some of the highest prices in the nation.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.42. AAA reports that’s 33 cents more than a month ago. In central Illinois, the price is close to $3.60 a gallon, but averages close to $4 a gallon in Chicago, one of the most expensive markets in the country.
Illinois’ gas tax went up in January and will increase again in July.
Stolen corpse recovered
A body missing after a Rockford funeral home van was stolen Saturday has been located miles away in Chicago.
The van was recovered on the south side of Chicago Sunday night, but the body was not inside the vehicle. The body of the man was eventually found at another location in Chicago.
Taking a corpse without authorization is a Class 4 felony in Illinois.
Snow storm expected
Illinois is expected to get a dose of winter on Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports the system is expected to drop wet and heavy snow on many parts of the state beginning late Tuesday night.
The entire state will be affected by the storm, with some areas receiving up to a half foot of snow. The main areas of snowfall is expected to be along the I-70 and I-72 corridors with totals greater in eastern Illinois.