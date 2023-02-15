Bears close Arlington Heights deal
The Chicago Bears have announced they have closed on the Arlington Park property, but noted that it does not necessarily mean that a new stadium will be built on the site.
In an open letter released Wednesday, the team called the move “an important step in our ongoing evaluation of the opportunity.” The Bears have proposed a domed stadium and entertainment complex on the 326 acres in the suburbs, which used to be home to Arlington National Racecourse.
Gambling up 51% in 2022
Sports betting was up 51% to $795 million in revenue in Illinois in 2022.
According to the American Gaming Association’s “State of the Industry” presentation Wednesday, the commercial gaming industry saw a record $60 billion in revenue last year.
Legislation has been filed during the spring legislative session that would make online casino gambling legal in Illinois.
ISU president leaves job
After less than two years on the job, the president of Illinois State University has resigned. Terry Goss Kinzy’s resignation was effective Tuesday and caught the campus by surprise.
Kinzy will be paid an additional 20 weeks of salary and her unused vacation time, plus will be able to live in the university residence for up to four months. Kinzy took over in May 2021 from a retiring Larry Dietz, becoming ISU’s first female president. No reason was given for her departure.