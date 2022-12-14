Navy veteran indicted on fraud charges
A Navy veteran has been indicted on federal criminal charges for allegedly swindling retired and active-duty Navy members in an investment fraud scheme.
Robert Murray of Chicago is charged with four counts of wire fraud. Federal prosecutors say Murray, 43, solicited investors by portraying himself as a skilled options trader. He then allegedly failed to invest all the money provided to him by investors, instead using some of the funds to pay for personal expenses.
Gambling awareness campaign launched
The Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a campaign to build awareness of problem gambling and to promote helpline services for people experiencing gambling problems.
The campaign, called “Are You Really Winning?”, will reach across the state through TV, radio, social media and sponsorships to educate the general public on the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and on the resources available to those in need of support.
According to research by Health Resources in Action, 4%, or nearly 400,000, of Illinois residents have a gambling disorder.
United Airlines orders jets
Chicago-based United Airlines reports it has placed a multi-billion dollar order for 300 new jets. The first order is 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with an option to purchase 100 more of the widebody planes.
The company said it is also buying 100 Boeing 737 Max airplanes for domestic flights. United said the order will create 2,600 new jobs for pilots, flight attendants, and other support staff next year in the Chicago area.