State officials announce uptick in COVID
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and 67 deaths since Oct. 21. Health officials are urging residents to get booster shots alongside flu vaccines before the holiday season.
Gabbard to rally for Bailey
Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey will hold a rally Monday in Glen Ellyn with former Congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Tulsi Gabbard.
Gabbard, who quit the Democratic Party to become an independent, is traveling the country endorsing chosen candidates before the Nov. 8 election. Bailey is trying to unseat Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker for Illinois’ chief executive post.
Mountain lion captured in Springfield
A mountain lion wandering around Illinois is headed to an animal sanctuary. The big cat was captured by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Friday.
Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the mountain lion was too close to Springfield residents and needed to be relocated. The animal was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska and made its way across Iowa and into Illinois.
The mountain lion’s new home will be an exotic feline rescue center in Indiana.