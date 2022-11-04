Free COVID tests offered
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will be distributing 1 million over-the-counter COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to residents in economically disadvantaged zip codes outside the City of Chicago through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation. Through the program, IDPH will be distributing one million at-home antigen tests to 200,000 Illinois families. Households can find out if they are in an eligible zip code and request one package of five tests on a first-come-first-serve basis at the Project Act website. The tests will be delivered to the home address.
Firefighter charged with arson
A former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is facing charges of arson after allegedly setting a cornfield on fire and attempting five others. 18-year-old Dwight Sheets was arrested Oct. 21 on one count of arson and five counts of attempted arson. Police said the incidents all happened in fields around Lewistown on Oct. 9, 15 and 16.
'Puffy' Combs to invest in cannabis
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs could become a dominant African American player in the cannabis industry with a pending deal for production and retail outlets in Illinois, New York and Massachusetts. In a deal worth at least $155 million, Combs is buying assets being spun off by Cresco Labs as part of its acquisition of a competitor, Columbia Care. In the Chicago area, Combs would take over three Columbia Care properties in Chicago, Villa Park, and a production facility in Aurora.