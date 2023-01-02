Illinois FOID card renewal changes in new year
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed.
The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
The Illinois Legislature returns Wednesday for the start of lame duck session.
The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include lawmakers debating and passing various measures. The final day is Jan. 10. The 103rd General Assembly will be seated Jan. 11.
Wine makers want reduced licensing fee
Wine makers in Illinois are looking for the state legislature to reduce a fee for producers.
The Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance urged the Illinois House to approve a reduction in fees to "level the playing field." They say they were singled out for a 60% licensing fee increase during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking for the Illinois House to approve Senate Bill 1001 in lame duck session.