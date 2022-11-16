Flu surge warning
An Illinois public health official is warning of a surge in flu cases this winter.
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the flu picture has dramatically changed in the past week. She said the southeastern part of the country is getting hit and Illinois is not far behind.
Arwady advises to get a flu shot as soon as possible because it takes some time for the protection to kick in and she is concerned that it will spread as families gather for Thanksgiving.
State police car hit in crash
Another Illinois State Police squad car was hit this week.
In Cook County Tuesday night, a trooper was parked in the left lane with emergency lights flashing when a truck struck the right side of the squad car. The 19-year-old driver was cited for a Scott’s Law violation and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
There have been 23 Move Over Law crashes this year and eight troopers have been injured.
Former Illinois governor may announce Chicago mayor bid
After weeks of speculation, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn will soon unveil his plans for the 2023 Chicago election.
Quinn, who led the state from 2009 to 2015, is expected to hold a news conference Thursday in Chicago. Political experts say Quinn’s announcement is most likely regarding a potential run for Chicago mayor.