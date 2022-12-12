Flags lowered for Bennett
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a proclamation ordering all flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown Dec. 19 in honor of Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett, who passed away last week.
Bennett died Friday, Dec. 9, from complications from a brain tumor at the age of 45. Born in Gibson City, Bennett was appointed to the senate seat previously held by Michael Frerichs after Frerichs was sworn in as Illinois State Treasurer in 2015.
Speaker Welch in DC
Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch met with Biden administration policy experts Monday to discuss and collaborate on Democratic legislative priorities for the upcoming legislative session.
Welch’s office said items for discussion included reproductive health, gun-reforms, paid family leave, and lifting up America’s working families. Welch was also scheduled to attend Vice President Kamala Harris’ holiday reception.
Rivian pauses plans
Rivian Motors in Normal has announced that it is pausing plans to produce its electric commercial vans in Europe and no longer pursuing a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz that was signed in September.
The plan was to build an all electric-only production facility using an existing Mercedes-Benz site in central or eastern Europe. Rivian’s CEO said the company is focusing on its consumer businesses and its existing commercial business.