Fire at historic Joliet mansion
A historic mansion in Joliet went up in flames Wednesday. The Joliet Fire Department responded to the fire at the Haley Mansion where smoke could be seen coming from the roof.
A fire department spokesman told reporters on the scene while there is extensive damage to the structure, the building is not a complete loss. The mansion, built in the 1890s, is used for weddings, banquets and other events.
Village fined over Fair House Act
The Justice Department announced that the village of Hinsdale has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging violations of the Fair Housing Act. The charges stem from when the village refused to allow the operation of a sober living home for persons recovering from drug and alcohol addiction in a residential neighborhood.
The complaint alleged that, one day after Trinity Sober Living requested an accommodation, the village sued for violations of the zoning code, including that the home was a “commercial use” and would have more than three unrelated adults.
'Makers Madness' returns
The state’s manufacturing industry will be on display as the Illinois Manufacturers' Association has launched its fourth annual “Makers Madness” contest in which the public will decide the coolest thing made in Illinois.
Any product manufactured in Illinois can be nominated, even if the manufacturer's headquarters are not located in the state. Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 19 at MakersMadnessIL.com. Last year’s winner was Rivian’s all-electric truck made in Normal.