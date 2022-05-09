Fallen deputy honored
Hundreds of people gathered at Galesburg High School this weekend to honor fallen Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Weist Knox.
The officer was hit and killed April 29 while trying to stop a man fleeing from police. Hundreds of flags lined a street with community members standing in solidarity.
Professor convicted of lying about Chinese account
A former mathematics professor at Southern Illinois University has been convicted of lying to federal authorities about a foreign bank account in China.
U.S. taxpayers are required to report the existence of any foreign bank account on their federal income tax returns.
New Chicago casino coming into focus
The Chicago City Council’s special Casino Committee plans to meet Monday to discuss the mayor’s selection to have Bally’s build a casino and hotel complex, but some are displeased with the rush to a decision.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot insists aldermen had plenty of opportunities for input into the selection process. Council approval is needed for the casino to be built.
Griffin donates $25 million to Irvin's campaign
In his continuing effort to unseat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, billionaire Ken Griffin has donated an additional $25 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s Republican gubernatorial bid. Illinois likely will see even more television ads and mailers ahead of the June 28 primary.
Griffin contributed the additional $25 million last week, according to a report filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections. In mid-January, Pritzker donated $90 million to his campaign fund, with some of the money already funneled to other Democratic organizations in the state.
Biden to take part in Democratic fundraiser Wednesday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Democratic Party will host a big dollar fundraising reception with President Joe Biden Wednesday with the top ticket price of $365,000.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the event is raising campaign cash for the Democratic National Committee in advance of the midterm elections. The money goes to the DNC’s Grassroots Victory Fund and state parties, including Illinois, to help elect Democrats to Congress.
Warmer than usual this week
Illinoisans will get a taste of summer this week as temperatures are expected to be well above normal.
Most areas of the state will see 80 degrees Monday, and many areas will be in the 90s on Tuesday. Record high temps are possible in some cities. The warmth will stay in place all week until temperatures stabilize over the weekend and return closer to normal.