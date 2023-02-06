Factory fire near Chicago
A massive fire broke out Monday at a Chicago Heights manufacturing facility. Smoke could be seen for miles from the blaze, which started at a custom wood and metal manufacturer and spread to other buildings.
Multiple fire departments responded to the extra alarm fire, which fully engulfed the warehouse. No injuries were reported. The community is located south of Chicago.
Couple pulled from water dead
An Illinois couple is dead after an apparent ice fishing accident.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports Sean and Dawn Chaney of La Harpe were unresponsive after being pulled from a farm pond near Durham close to the Mississippi River.
Police found the couple after receiving a 911 call Saturday afternoon that two people were in the water.
Measure looks to ban cat declawing
A bill that would ban cat declawing and similar procedures has been introduced in Springfield.
The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Barbara Hernandez said declawing a cat because someone doesn’t want them to scratch the furniture is unacceptable. If the measure passes, anyone who violates the law could be fined $500 the first time, and $1,000 for a second violation.