FAA investigating plane crash landing
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a crash landing involving an Illinois plane. The plane, which departed from Taylorville on Sunday, made an emergency crash landing on an Evansville, Indiana, golf course. Officials said two adults and two children were on the plane. All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Pregnant woman charged with murder
A pregnant Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing the father of her child just hours after her baby shower. Keshia Golden, who is eight months pregnant, is due back in court on murder charges less than two weeks before her due date. Between June and September, police reported being called to Golden’s home five times to respond to domestic violence incidents.
Map reveals where rabid bats are found
In an effort to raise awareness about rabies prevention, the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control has released a Halloween-themed bat map. The interactive guide shows the exact location where bats that tested positive for rabies were located. Eleven rabid bats have been found in Cook County so far this year. Officials said pets should be vaccinated against rabies. According to the CDC, around 65 dogs and 250 cats contract rabies each year.