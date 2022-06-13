Former IDPH director under ethics investigation
The former head of the Illinois Department of Public Health finds herself under investigation for possible ethics violations.
According to the Better Government Association, the Illinois Office of the Executive Inspector General is trying to determine whether Dr. Ngozi Ezike took a job too soon with a company that does business with the state. Illinois law requires department heads to wait a year before taking a position with companies that have contracts with their departments.
Invest in Kids scholarship program enhanced
The Invest in Kids scholarship program got updated Friday under a measure signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The program gives tax credits to donors to the fund with grants going to families looking to move their children to a school of their choice. The update gives priority to eligible students who received grants for the previous school year.
Prostate screening law signed
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, health insurance and managed care plans regulated by the state of Illinois will be required to provide prostate cancer screenings under a new law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The measure says the screenings are to be covered without a deductible, coinsurance, copayment or any other cost-sharing requirement.
Hotel group praises end of COVID-19 testing for international travelers
The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association is applauding the news that the U.S. is lifting COVID-19 testing requirements for international travelers.
The move went into effect for U.S.-bound air travelers on Sunday. CEO Michael Jacobson said it is a major step toward fully rebuilding the hotel and tourism industry both in Illinois and throughout the country.
Utilities urged to apply for federal grants
Citing the potential benefits to customers, the Illinois Commerce Commission has opened a Notice of Inquiry to seek information from the state’s regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities and their plans to apply for federal grants, loans, assistance and programs under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
The act provides for about $550 billion in federal funding for infrastructure improvements such as electric generation, clean energy transmission and deployment, electric vehicle infrastructure, grid reliability and access to clean water.
Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan dies
Jim Ryan, a former Illinois Attorney General, has passed away at the age of 76.
The DuPage County Republican won the AG’s seat in 1994 with an additional term four years later. He was unsuccessful in two bids for the governor’s office. Service information has yet been announced.