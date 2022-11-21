State Police update 'clear and present danger' rules for FOID applicants
Illinois State Police have updated rules to allow broader use of clear and present danger reports for people applying for a Firearm Owners Identification Card.
On Monday, ISP announced the rule was approved by a legislative oversight committee. Before the updated rule, reports had to be “impending” or “imminent,” an issue that arose with the alleged Highland Park shooter getting a FOID card despite local police filing clear and present danger reports in 2019.
Expired driver's license extension ends Dec. 1
The extension for Illinois drivers with expired dates on their driver’s license ends Dec. 1.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary of State Jesse White extended the date for those with expired documents several times. His office has expanded online renewals for eligible applicants.
Durbin to Amtrak: Restore service between Quincy, Chicago
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin wants Amtrak to restore service between Quincy and Chicago.
The Democrat said in a letter to leaders of the passenger rail service the suspension of service has serious economic consequences and leaves passengers with no transportation to and from their jobs. The line has been replaced with bus service until Jan. 16.