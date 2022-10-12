Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m
Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
Incorrect ballots in Schuyler County
A candidate for an Illinois U.S. Senate seat is demanding accountability for erroneous ballots in Schuyler County. Republican Kathy Salvi said the ballot incorrectly listed one of her primary opponents as the Republican nominee for United States Senate. Salvi said she wants answers from election officials as to how this happened and transparency to show inaccurate ballots have not been approved elsewhere in the state. The Schuyler County state’s attorney has agreed to sequester more than 350 inaccurate mail-in and early cast ballots returned to the county.
Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
The Fort Massac Encampment, which draws thousands of visitors to southern Illinois every year, will return to Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis this weekend. Since 1974, the encampment festival has provided visitors with a chance to experience what life was like at Fort Massac during the 18th and early 19th centuries. The fort served as a frontier outpost along the Ohio River for personnel from France, Britain, and the early years of the United States from 1757 to 1814.