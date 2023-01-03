Edibles study released
An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States.
According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the children ended up in the hospital.
Shooting investigated
Charges are pending after two people were shot and killed outside a bar in Collinsville.
Police said 20-year-old Ricardo Correa of Collinsville and 24-year-old Rodolfo Granado of Granite City got into a dispute with a man inside a bar. When the fight went outside, witnesses told police the two men grabbed guns and tried to smash the windows of a Dodge Charger containing their combatant and a woman.
Shots were fired from the car, which killed the two men.
Illinois' life expectancy declines
The life expectancy for Illinoisans has decreased by more than two years. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois’ life expectancy rate was 76.8 years in 2020, down from 79 years in 2019.
Illinois is in a similar range as a few other states, including Alaska, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Texas. States at the lower end of the spectrum with a life expectancy between 71 and 74 include Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.