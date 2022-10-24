Early voting expands
Early voting opened across Illinois Monday and continues until election day on Nov. 8. Every county has additional designated voting sites open.
If you are not registered to vote, two forms of identification are required with one of them including your current address. Early voting sites can be used to vote in person, voter registration or to drop off a mail ballot.
Carjacking suspect stole additional car
Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on the Tri-State Tollway was carjacked by someone in another stolen vehicle.
Hinsdale police attempted to stop a stolen car on Thursday. The car fled onto I-294 and the suspects carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic. The suspect vehicle fled on Interstate 55 at a high rate of speed and officers lost it.
High winds intensified cornfield fire
A dozen fire departments battled a cornfield fire Saturday in east central Illinois.
The Allerton Fire chief said the fire burned a “V” shape through the standing corn in a field near the Champaign-Vermilion County lines. It took two hours to put the flames out, which were fueled by high winds at the time.