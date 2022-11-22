Drug trafficker sentenced
An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport thousands of kilograms of cocaine to Illinois has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Prosecutors said Luis Garcia established a network of warehouse and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago and the nearby suburbs of Naperville, Arlington Heights and Plainfield.
Plane hits flock of birds
A government plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Midway Airport Monday night after striking a flock of birds.
The FAA said the plane returned to the airport after its left engine collided with the birds after takeoff. The C-37 plane was carrying 4-star General Daniel Hokanson, who had made appearances in Chicago Monday. The plane is a military version of a Gulfstream executive jet.
Construction suspended ahead of holiday travel
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Thanksgiving holiday to minimize travel disruption.
Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment.