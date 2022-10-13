Drought conditions expand
Drought conditions are expanding in Central Illinois. The U.S. Drought Monitor has upgraded several counties in east central Illinois back into moderate drought levels.
Rainfall totals have been sparse since Sep. 1, with some scattered areas not seeing significant rain in over 30 days. Champaign and Danville have recorded rainfall totals far below normal levels.
Federal road funds coming to Illinois
Illinois will receive over $2.25 billion from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law to be allocated to roads, bridges, and tunnels across the state.
The federal funding for Illinois comes from 12 initiatives under the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for the upcoming fiscal year. Illinois’ allocation is part of a nearly $60 billion fund from the U.S. Department of Transportation to support infrastructure in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Manufacturing association wrapping up state tour
A statewide tour to highlight manufacturing in Illinois comes to an end Friday.
The Makers on the Move bus tour hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association made stops at manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools around the state. The final three stops will be in Millstadt, Litchfield and Springfield.