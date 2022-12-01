OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations
Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
Since 2017, federal and state OSHA programs have found more than 300 violations in more than 500 inspections at stores operated as Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.
CDC gives Illinois $86 million
The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced the state has been awarded $86 million in federal funding to strengthen the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure.
IDPH officials said the CDC funds will support efforts to promote and protect health and address health disparities in communities throughout Illinois. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will support efforts to recruit, retain, and train the public health workforce, including frontline workers such as epidemiologists, contact tracers, laboratory scientists, and community health workers.
Chicago towing cars parked overnight
Tuesday was the first day of Chicago’s city-wide winter overnight parking ban, and within minutes, tow trucks started pulling vehicles to the city’s auto pounds.
City officials said the Department of Streets and Sanitation towed 242 cars. The violation can cost $150 for the tow, $60 for the ticket, and $25 for daily storage fees.